NBA Highlights: Khris Middleton Game-Winner for Bucks over Heat

Khris Middelton hit the game-winning shot to beat the Heat in overtime.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks did not disappoint in the first game of their seven-game series on Saturday in Wisconsin.

First, Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater for the Heat to send the game to overtime, and then in overtime, Khris Middelton nailed the game-winning shot with less than one second reaming in the ball game.

The video of the shot can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.

Middleton had 27 points on the day and won the game for the Bucks 109-17.

The two teams will play again on Monday for Game 2.

