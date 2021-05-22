NBA Highlights: Khris Middleton Game-Winner for Bucks over Heat
Khris Middelton hit the game-winning shot to beat the Heat in overtime.
The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks did not disappoint in the first game of their seven-game series on Saturday in Wisconsin.
First, Jimmy Butler hit a buzzer-beater for the Heat to send the game to overtime, and then in overtime, Khris Middelton nailed the game-winning shot with less than one second reaming in the ball game.
The video of the shot can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report below.
Middleton had 27 points on the day and won the game for the Bucks 109-17.
The two teams will play again on Monday for Game 2.
