NBA Injuries: Jerami Grant Status in Pistons 76ers Game

The Detroit Pistons will have Jerami Grant in the lineup on Saturday night against the 76ers.
Jerami Grant will play in the Pistons-76ers game on Saturday evening. He had been listed on the injury report with a knee injury but is probable to play. 

Grant has had a career year with the Pistons averaging 22.5 points per game and becoming the leading scorer on an NBA team after being a role player with the Denver Nuggets.

Unfortunately, the Pistons have had an awful season and are the last team in the entire Eastern Conference with a 20-47 record. The team also let go of Blake Griffin and traded Derrick Rose earlier in the season, only furthering their rebuilding situation in Detroit.

The 76ers are 9-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

