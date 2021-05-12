NBA Injuries: Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis Status in Rockets Game

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are questionable against the Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night after their 101-99 win in an overtime thriller over the Knicks on Tuesday evening.

Their two best players have appeared on the injury report as questionable, as Anthony Davis, who played last night, is questionable (adductor). LeBron James, who has not played in over a week, is still on the report with his ankle injury.

Both players' status can be seen in two posts below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Lakers are 11.5-point favorites on Wednesday against the Rockets, according to FanDuel.

James had been expected to play on Tuesday against the Knicks, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they deiced on another day of rest.

More on the Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball