NBA News: 20 Years Ago This Happened in The Lakers and 76ers Game

One of the most memorable moments in NBA history for fans happened on this day two decades ago.

In 2001, Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers stepped over Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The remembrance of what happened during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals can be seen in a photo from Bleacher Report below.

The 76ers won the game 107-101.

The current 76ers team has Game 1 of their second round series begin against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

