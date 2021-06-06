NBA News: Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Status in Milwaukee Bucks Game

James Harden will not return (hamstring) for the remainder of Game 1 against the Bucks.

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets left the game in the first quarter on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn.

The video of Harden leaving can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets have announced that Harden (hamstring) will miss the remainder of the game, and his status can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter.

The Nets were 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

