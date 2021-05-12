NBA News: Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against San Antonio Spurs

The Nets will have James Harden back, but he will come off the bench against the Spurs on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Nets, who are two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the first seed in the Eastern Conference, will play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening. The Nets have not had James Harden for over a month while he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

On Wednesday evening, they get their former MVP Harden back, but he will come off the bench, and Kyrie Irving will miss the game.

Kevin Durant will be in the lineup even though it is the second night of a back-to-back, and their full starting lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Malika Andrews of ESPN, relayed that Harden is not in the starting lineup.

The Nets are 5-point favorites in the latest line, according to FanDuel.

