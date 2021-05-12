NBA News: Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Cavs
The Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening.
On Monday, the Celtics announced that Jaylen Brown would be out for the remainder of the NBA season due to wrist surgery.
In addition, the Celtics lost twice to the Miami Heat (Sunday and Tuesday), which now has them three games behind the Heat. Before those two games, they were just one game behind the Heat, who are now tied with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Celtics will still make the playoffs, but they have not had a good week.
On Wednesday, they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and their starting lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Celtics are 5.5-point favorites over the Cavs, according to FanDuel.
