NBA News: Former Yankees' Star Alex Rodriguez is the New Owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez is apart of a group that will buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Atheltic's Shams Charania reports.
The asking price for an NBA team is not low, and as seen by the new purchase of Minnesota Timberwolves, it's only going to go higher.

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore will buy the Timberwolves from Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion, Shams Charania of the Atheltic reported on Thursday.

Taylor originally purchased the Timberwolves in 1994 for around $90 million, according to CNBC.

He will make over $1.4 billion in profit based on that information.

Charania also added a fascinating tidbit about the new ownership.

"Rodriguez and Lore are expected to sign formal paperwork shortly, and sources say A-Rod and Lore are equal, 50-50 partners in the purchase." Charania Tweeted on Thursday.

The Timberwolves currently have a core of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Malik Beasley. 

