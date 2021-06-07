Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: If The Wizards Trade Bradley Beal, The Golden State Warriors Are The Favorite to Land Him

According to SportsBetting.ag, if the Wizards trade Bradley Beal, the Warriors are the favorites to land him.
The Washington Wizards lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers last week.

All-Star Bradley Beal had a phenomenal season averaging 31.3 points per game, but the Wizards have not had any playoff success in several years now.

There is no indication that the Wizards would trade Beal, but if they did, the Golden State Warriors are the betting favorite to land him, According to SportsBetting.ag.

The complete list of teams that the gambling market thinks he would be sent to if traded can be seen in the hyperlink above.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

Pacers Non-Committal to Nate Bjorkgren, While Hawks' Nate McMillan is Thriving

Pacers Look Back on Malcom Brogdon's Season

NBA News: The Gambling Odds for Dennis Schroder Re-Signing With The Los Angeles Lakers

NBA News: If The Trail Blazers Trade Damian Lillard, The New York Knicks Are The Betting Favorite to Land Him

NBA News: If The Mavericks Trade Kristaps Porzingis, The Boston Celtics Are The Betting Favorite to Land Him

NBA Playoffs: Nets Bucks Point Spread For Game 2 With James Harden Out

NBA Report: Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Frustrated With Role

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Chad Johnson During Fight Against Brian Maxwell