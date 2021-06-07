NBA News: If The Wizards Trade Bradley Beal, The Golden State Warriors Are The Favorite to Land Him

According to SportsBetting.ag, if the Wizards trade Bradley Beal, the Warriors are the favorites to land him.

The Washington Wizards lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers last week.

All-Star Bradley Beal had a phenomenal season averaging 31.3 points per game, but the Wizards have not had any playoff success in several years now.

There is no indication that the Wizards would trade Beal, but if they did, the Golden State Warriors are the betting favorite to land him, According to SportsBetting.ag.

The complete list of teams that the gambling market thinks he would be sent to if traded can be seen in the hyperlink above.

