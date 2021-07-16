NBA News: 'It's Not True' Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Says Of Reported Trade Request

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA News: 'It's Not True' Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Said Of Reported Trade Request

Damian Lillard spoke to reporters on Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Damian Lillard spoke to reporters on Friday and said that reports of him requesting a trade are "not true" and a clip of what he said can be seen in a Tweet below from Rob Perez.

One report from Henry Abbott of True Hoop on Friday (see Tweet below or click on hyperlink) gained the most traction, but Twitter all day had been saying Lillard requested a trade (which Lillard denied). 

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! captured some of what Lillard said at his press availability denying the trade request, and his Tweet can be seen below.

More on the Portland Trail Blazers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16202058_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: 'It's Not True' Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Says Of Reported Trade Request

USATSI_16396194_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said On Friday

USATSI_16376914_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: 'You Have To Have A Short Memory' Here's What Chris Paul Said On Friday

USATSI_16407153_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "The Suns Blew This Game It Was Right There For Them On A Silver Platter" Says Shannon Sharpe

USATSI_16407480_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Check Out Crazy Photo Of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block

USATSI_12496179_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Former Pacer Lance Stephenson Make A Crazy Shot

TJ McConnell
News

Pacers Share Video Of T.J. McConnell's Pre-Draft Interview From 2015

USATSI_16396273_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: 'I Thought I was Going To Get Dunked On' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks About His Huge Block

USATSI_16250718_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Damian Lillard Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo