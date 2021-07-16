NBA News: 'It's Not True' Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Says Of Reported Trade Request

NBA News: 'It's Not True' Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Said Of Reported Trade Request
Damian Lillard spoke to reporters on Friday.
Damian Lillard spoke to reporters on Friday and said that reports of him requesting a trade are "not true" and a clip of what he said can be seen in a Tweet below from Rob Perez.
One report from Henry Abbott of True Hoop on Friday (see Tweet below or click on hyperlink) gained the most traction, but Twitter all day had been saying Lillard requested a trade (which Lillard denied).
Chris Haynes of Yahoo! captured some of what Lillard said at his press availability denying the trade request, and his Tweet can be seen below.
More on the Portland Trail Blazers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.