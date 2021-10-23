Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Game

    • October 23, 2021
    NBA News: Kyle Lowry's Status For Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Game
    Publish date:

    NBA News: Kyle Lowry's Status For Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Game

    Kyle Lowry has been listed as questionable for the game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
    Author:

    The Miami Heat will be on the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. 

    The game is the first time the Pacers will be playing a game on their home-floor to start the new season. 

    They've lost the first two games on the road to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. 

    The Heat could be without their six-time All-Star point guard on Saturday as he has been listed by the team as questionable with a left ankle sprain (see tweet below). 

    The Heat come into the game 1-0 after beating the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    On Saturday afternoon, the team gave an update that his status remains the same. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

