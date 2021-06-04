NBA News: Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Speaks on Andre Drummond's Future
Frank Vogel hopes that Andre Drummond remains a Laker.
The Los Angeles Lakers had their season end on Thursday night, and during Frank Vogel's exit interview on Friday, he spoke about the future of former All-Star Andre Drummond.
Drummond came over to the Lakers after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in the middle of the regular season.
For the Lakers, Drummond averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
The quote from Vogel can be seen below from Harrison Faigen of SB Nation, and it sounds like Vogel wants to keep Drummond for the future.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
