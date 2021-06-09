NBA News: Lakers' Kobe Bryant Challenged Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to Win The MVP

Kobe Bryant challenged Nikola Jokic to win the MVP award in 2019.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Two years ago, the late Kobe Bryant challenged Jokic to win the MVP award (see Tweet from Nuggets Fans Only below).

Jokic not only won the award but, according to StatMuse (tweet below), is the first MVP to ever play in every single game since Bryant.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

