NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Shares Interesting Instagram Post
The Los Angeles Lakers lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had their season end in a 113-100 Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last week.
James will turn 37-years-old at the end of 2021, but he shared an interesting motivational Instagram post on Monday.
The caption read;
"PROMISE YOU I WILL. Count me out if you want too! #TheManInTheARENA🏟#ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #SFG🚀"
The post from his Instagram, which also had a Gladiator movie clip, can be seen embedded below.
