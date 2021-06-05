NBA News: Nets' Kevin Durant Speaks About Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets sent the Boston Celtics home in just five games (Boston went 1-4).

However, Durant had serious praise for the Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum after their first round series.

Speaking on his podcast "TheEtcs" Durant couldn't have sung higher praises.

The video can be seen below from the Boardroom's Twitter, and the quote can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

