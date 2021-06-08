NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Made History By Being Named MVP

Nikola Jokic won MVP of the NBA, according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Jokic is the lowest draft pick to ever be named an MVP, and the history he made can be seen in a post below from StatMuse.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball