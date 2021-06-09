NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Speaks After Winning MVP Award

Nikola Jokic was announced as the MVP of the NBA on Tuesday.

Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported that Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets had won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Later in the evening, Jokic was interviewed by the NBA on TNT crew, and a short clip of the interview can be seen below.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

