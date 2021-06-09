NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins MVP, Lakers' LeBron James Doesn't Get a First-Place Vote

Nikola Jokic won the NBA's MVP award, according to the Atheltic's Shams Charania.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Other players that got first-place votes were Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Joel Embiid, Derrick Rose and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

StatMuse shared the first-place votes below.

One notable name missing from the list of players who got a first-place vote was LeBron James.

James, however, did miss 27 games during the regular season.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball