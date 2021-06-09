NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins MVP, Warriors' Steph Curry Gets Second Most First-Place Votes

Steph Curry finished second in first-place votes for MVP.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors finished the season as the scoring champion putting up 32.0 points per game and had an incredibly efficient scoring stretch late in the year.

Curry's performance landed him with the second-most first-place votes for MVP, and the full list can be seen from StatMuse below.

