NBA News: Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts Part Ways
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Terry Stotts and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to part ways.
The Portland Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts have agreed to part ways after nine years of being the head coach in Portland, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday evening.
The tweet with the news from Woj can be seen embedded below.
The Trail Blazers lost their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
The loss was the second consecutive year of losing in the first round and the fourth time in the last five years.
The full story from ESPN and Woj can be read here.
