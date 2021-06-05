Sports Illustrated home
NBA News: Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts Part Ways

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Terry Stotts and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to part ways.
The Portland Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts have agreed to part ways after nine years of being the head coach in Portland, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday evening.

The tweet with the news from Woj can be seen embedded below.

The Trail Blazers lost their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

The loss was the second consecutive year of losing in the first round and the fourth time in the last five years.

The full story from ESPN and Woj can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

