NBA News: Twitter Reacts to Damian Lillard Instagram Post After Trail Blazers Loss to Nuggets
Damian Lillard posted an interesting caption on his Instagram.
The Denver Nuggets ended the Portland Trail Blazers season on Thursday night with a 126-115 win in Portland.
The loss is the second straight year the Trail Blazers have fell in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
For six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, he's almost 31-years-old and does not have so much time left to capture that elusive NBA Finals appearance or even NBA Championship.
Therefore, his post on Instagram (see below) after the game gave fans some intrigue.
Twitter had some fun with the post, and some Tweets can be seen below.
