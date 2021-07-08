NBA News: VIDEO Of Nets' James Harden And Lil Baby Stopped By Police In Paris

James Harden and rapper Lil Baby were stopped by police in Paris.

James Harden was stopped by police with rapper Lil Baby in Paris on Thursday; according to ESPN, Harden was not arrested and not taken into custody.

The Tweet from ESPN's SportsCenter can be seen embedded below.

The article on ESPN can be read here.

The video of them being stopped by police can be seen below in a Tweet.

While Harden was let go, it's been reported that Lil Baby was arrested h/t HOT 97, who cited the report in the French newspaper Le Parisien which can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball