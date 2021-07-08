NBA News: VIDEO Of Nets' James Harden And Lil Baby Stopped By Police In Paris
James Harden and rapper Lil Baby were stopped by police in Paris.
James Harden was stopped by police with rapper Lil Baby in Paris on Thursday; according to ESPN, Harden was not arrested and not taken into custody.
The Tweet from ESPN's SportsCenter can be seen embedded below.
The article on ESPN can be read here.
The video of them being stopped by police can be seen below in a Tweet.
While Harden was let go, it's been reported that Lil Baby was arrested h/t HOT 97, who cited the report in the French newspaper Le Parisien which can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.