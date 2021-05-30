NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons Does The Too Small Gesture After Scoring Over Wizards' Russell Westbrook
Ben Simmons and the 76ers are in total control against the Wizards.
The 76ers are in total control of the series (2-0 lead) and Game 3 on Saturday night against the Washington Wizards.
During the game, All-Star Ben Simmons scored over Russell Westbrook and made a gesture insinuating Westbrook is too small.
The video can be seen below from Bleacher Report's Tweet (who got the video from NBA TV's Twitter).
The Philadelphia 76ers were 5.5-point road favorites against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Saturday night for Game 3, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game can be read here.
