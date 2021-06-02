Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Coach Doc Rivers Speaks on Joel Embiid Ahead of Wizards Game

Doc Rivers spoke to the media pre-game about Joel Embiid.
Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76es announcement on Wednesday shared that All-Star Joel Embiid will miss Game 5 against the Washington Wizards, and he is day-to-day with a small meniscus tear (Tweet below).

Before Game 5, Doc Rivers spoke with the media about Embiid, and some of what he said can be relayed below by Austin Krell of The Painted Lines and Tom Moore of The Bucks County Courier Times.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 6-point home favorites over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

