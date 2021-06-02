NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid Status Against Wizards

Joel Embiid will miss Game 5 against the Washington Wizards.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without All-Star Joel Embiid on Wednesday evening (who is out with a small meniscus tear) when they host Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for Game 5.

Embiid's status can be seen in a post below from the 76ers' official Twitter account.

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 6-point home favorites over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday for Game 5, according to FanDuel.

