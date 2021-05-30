NBA Playoffs: Announcement Made on Who Will Start Instead of Kemba Walker in Celtics Nets Game

The Boston Celtics will be without star point guard Kemba Walker on Sunday for Game 4 in Boston against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets lead the series 2-1.

Starting in place of Walker will be second-year player Romeo Langford, and the announcement of him starting can be seen in a post below from The Atheltic's Shams Charania.

The Brooklyn Nets are 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.

