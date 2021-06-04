NBA Playoffs: Anthony Davis Updated Status Against Suns

Anthony Davis plans to play in Game 6, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a must-win game on Thursday evening against the Phoenix Suns, and if they lose, their season will end.

The Suns have a 3-2 advantage in the series.

For the Game 6 contest, Anthony Davis is a game-time decision, but according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Davis plans to play (Tweet seen in a post below).

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

