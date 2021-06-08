NBA Playoffs: Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit Before 76ers Hawks Game

Ben Simmons and the 76ers host the Hawks in Game 2.

The Atlanta Hawks are in Philadelphia to play Ben Simmons and the 76ers on Tuesday night for Game 2.

Before the game, the official Twitter account of the 76ers shared a video of Simmons walking out of his car into the arena with his pre-game outfit on.

The video can be seen below.

The 76ers are 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

