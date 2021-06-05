NBA Playoffs: Brooklyn Nets' Head Coach Steve Nash Speaks Before Game 1 Against Milwaukee Bucks

Steve Nash spoke before Game 1 against the Bucks.

Steve Nash has been to the NBA Playoffs many times, but this is his first time as a head coach.

The Brooklyn Nets begin their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and before the game, Nash spoke to the media.

"This is a great time of year," Nash said to reporters pre-game. "Walk to the arena in 90-degree heat, and it feels like playoff time."

The full pre-game presser can be seen here.

The first game of the series will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time on TNT.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

