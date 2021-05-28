NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Pre-Game Outfit Before Game Against Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are in Miami for Game 3 against the Heat.

The Milwaukee Bucks are down in Miami for Game 3 of their series with the Heat after winning the first two games in Milwaukee.

The two teams played each other in last year's second round, and the Heat came away victorious.

Back-to-back MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo's pre-game outfit can be seen in a post below from the official Bucks' Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1.5-point favorites on Thursday for Game 3 in Miami against the Heat, according to FanDuel.

