NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Sweeping Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke after the Bucks swept the Heat on Saturday

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists on Saturday afternoon and led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-103 win in Miami to sweep the Heat and win the series.

After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to the Inside the NBA crew on TNT.

"There's a saying: don't play with your food," Antetokounmpo said post-game to TNT. "We didn't want to play with our food."

The Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets or Boston Celtics in the second round.

The quote can also be seen in the picture below from Bleacher Report.

