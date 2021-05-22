Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Jeff Teague Status Against Heat

Jeff Teague will be available to play on Saturday against the Heat.
Jeff Teague of the Milwaukee Bucks had been on the injury report but is now listed as available to play in Game 1 against the Miami Heat.

The status of the former All-Star Teague can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Teague spent many seasons in the NBA Playoffs with the Atlanta Hawks before playing for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Bucks.

The Bucks are hosting the Heat for a rematch of last year's second-round upset when the Heat sunned the Bucks in the bubble.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

