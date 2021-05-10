NBA Playoffs: Carmelo Anthony Status for Rockets Game

Carmelo Anthony is out on Monday evening against the Rockets.

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to Houston on Monday to face the Rockets, and while the Rockets are heading to the lottery, every game is vital for the Trail Blazers to finish the season.

Heading into Monday, the Trail Blazers have just a one game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth seed, and neither team will want to be the seventh seed and have to play in the play-in tournament.

While the Trail Blazers are 14-point favorites, according to FanDuel, they will still be without Carmelo Anthony on Monday night.

Anthony's status can be seen embedded in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

