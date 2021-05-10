Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Carmelo Anthony Status for Rockets Game

Carmelo Anthony is out on Monday evening against the Rockets.
The Portland Trail Blazers travel to Houston on Monday to face the Rockets, and while the Rockets are heading to the lottery, every game is vital for the Trail Blazers to finish the season.

Heading into Monday, the Trail Blazers have just a one game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers for the sixth seed, and neither team will want to be the seventh seed and have to play in the play-in tournament.

While the Trail Blazers are 14-point favorites, according to FanDuel, they will still be without Carmelo Anthony on Monday night.

Anthony's status can be seen embedded in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

  • BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.
  • RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: The Wizards beat the Pacers on Saturday night and jumped over them in the standings as well. However, the significant accomplishment of the night was not getting the ninth seed, but Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record that stood for over four decades. CLICK HERE.

