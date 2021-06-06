NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Great Paul Pierce Says Nets and Hawks Will Be In The Eastern Conference Finals

Paul Pierce made his prediction of who will be in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks have started Game 1 of their second-round series on Sunday.

Former NBA player Paul Pierce has already seen enough (Hawks are up big in the first-half) and says that the Hawks will face the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pierce's Tweet can be seen below.

The Philadelphia 76ers were 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

