NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Kemba Walker Breaks Nets' Blake Griffin's Ankles



It's been all Nets the entire evening during Tuesday's Game 2 contest between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn.

During the first half, Kemba Walker put Nets' forward Blake Griffin on skates and sent Griffin to the floor.

The video of the great highlight from Walker on Griffin can be seen in a post embedded from Bleacher Report.

The game can be watched live on national TV on TNT.

The Nets were 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball