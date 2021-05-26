Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Kemba Walker Breaks Nets' Blake Griffin's Ankles

Kemba Walker broke Blake Griffin's ankles on Tuesday evening.
Author:
Publish date:


It's been all Nets the entire evening during Tuesday's Game 2 contest between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn.

During the first half, Kemba Walker put Nets' forward Blake Griffin on skates and sent Griffin to the floor.

The video of the great highlight from Walker on Griffin can be seen in a post embedded from Bleacher Report.

The game can be watched live on national TV on TNT.

The Nets were 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15873809_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Mavericks

USATSI_16088196_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Suns

USATSI_16135672_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Lakers

USATSI_16146832_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Updated Status Against Nets

USATSI_16146409_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Kemba Walker Breaks Nets' Blake Griffin's Ankles

USATSI_16136041_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Suns

USATSI_15929819_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Status Against Nets

USATSI_16072120_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: James Harden Gets a 4-Point Play in Nets Celtics Game

USATSI_16135462_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Status Against Lakers