NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Nets
The Boston Celtics will visit the Brooklyn Nets for Game 2 on Tuesday.
The Boston Celtics had a six-point lead in Brooklyn over the Nets at halftime of Game 1 but lost the second half by an enormous 17-points when they fell 104-93 on Saturday.
In Game 2, they will get another chance to stun the Nets in Brooklyn.
For Tuesday's Game 2 in Brooklyn, the Celtics have announced their starting lineup, and their official lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets are 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.
