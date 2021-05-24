NBA Playoffs: Chris Paul Speaks on Shoulder Injury After Suns Win over Lakers
Chris Paul injured his shoulder and then returned to the game between the Suns and Lakers twice on Sunday.
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 on Sunday, and while they were favored in the game, the win that handily came as a surprise.
Paul hurt his shoulder in the first half and went to the locker room (picture can be seen below from Bleacher Report), but he returned to the game.
The same thing happened in the second half, where Paul went to the locker room once again and returned.
"I'll be alright," Paul told reporters post-game. "Just kept thinking to myself get through the game, I know I've got a great team around me, people that help me work on my body and stuff like that all the time as well as the Suns' organization, so I'll be alright."
