NBA Playoffs: Clippers and Mavericks Make History in Their Series

According to ESPN, the Mavericks and Clippers are the first series to ever have a road team win the first six games.

There has been no home-court advantage in the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

After the Clippers beat the Mavericks 104-97 on Friday night in Dallas, Texas, the road team has won the first six games of the series.

According to ESPN (not counting the bubble), that is the first time that has ever happened.

ESPN's post can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Clippers were 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball