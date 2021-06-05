NBA Playoffs: Clippers Force Game 7 Against Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers have forced a Game 7 in Los Angeles against the Dallas Mavericks.

Once again, neither team has won at home during the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks had a 3-2 lead heading into Friday's Game 6 in Dallas, Texas, but the Clippers won 104-97 and forced a Game 7.

Kawhi Leonard had 45 points.

]The Clippers were 2.5-point road favorites over the Mavericks, according to FanDuel.

