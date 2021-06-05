NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Speaks After Beating Mavericks in Game 6

Kawhi Leonard dropped 45 points in Game 6 in Dallas, Texas, on Friday evening and led the Los Angeles Clippers to a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The win forces a Game 7 back in Los Angeles.

After the game, the All-Star spoke to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter.

"We have to get a win, Leonard told SVP on SportsCenter of Game 7. That's our mindset."

The clip of the ESPN interview can be seen below from the Clippers' Twitter account.

