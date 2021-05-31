NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Serge Ibaka Status Against Mavericks

Serge Ibaka will miss the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks battle for Game 4 on Sunday night.

Ibaka is dealing with a back issue, and his status can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-point road favorites over the Mavericks in Dallas on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

