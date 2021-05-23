NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker With an Incredible Dunk in Suns and Lakers Game

Devin Booker had an unbelievable dunk in the first half of the Lakers and Suns game.

Devin Booker scored 17 points in the first half of his first-ever playoff game.

The All-Star shooting guard also had a ridiculous dunk in the first half, and the video of that dunk can be seen in a post below from the Suns' official Twitter account.

The second half is underway in Phoenix, Arizona, for Sunday afternoon's Game 1 contest.

The Lakers were 2-point underdogs against the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the game with the Suns can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball