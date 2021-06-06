NBA Playoffs: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Gives His Prediction for Hawks 76ers Game 1

Kendrick Perkins says the Atlanta Hawks will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1.

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 of their second-round series, which begins on Sunday afternoon.

Former NBA player and current ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins made his prediction for Game 1, and shared that he thinks the Hawks will win Game 1.

The post can be seen from Perkins' Twitter account below.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

