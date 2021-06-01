Sports Illustrated home
NBA Playoffs: Fan Runs on Floor in 76ers Wizards Game

A fan ran on the floor during Game 4 in Washington between the Wizards and 76ers.
Author:
Publish date:

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards saved their season on Monday night at home in Game 4.

They beat the 76ers 122-114 to make the series 3-1 in favor of the 76ers.

During the game, a fan ran on the floor, and the video of the incident with the fan can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

