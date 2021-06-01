NBA Playoffs: Fan Runs on Floor in 76ers Wizards Game

A fan ran on the floor during Game 4 in Washington between the Wizards and 76ers.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards saved their season on Monday night at home in Game 4.

They beat the 76ers 122-114 to make the series 3-1 in favor of the 76ers.

During the game, a fan ran on the floor, and the video of the incident with the fan can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball