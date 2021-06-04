NBA Playoffs: Frank Vogel Speaks After Lakers Loss to Suns

Frank Vogel spoke after his Lakers lost in the first-round on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers had their season ended (4-2) by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of their playoff series.

The defending champions will not get another crack at winning a championship this season.

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel spoke to reporters, and the whole session can be watched here.

"I would like to see what our group could have done against this team if we were at full strength," Vogel said post-game.

