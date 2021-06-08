NBA Playoffs: FS1's Colin Cowherd Reacts to Nets Dominating Win Over Bucks

The Nets crushed the Bucks in Monday night's Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets demolished the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 on Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Nets also won Game 1 in Brooklyn on Saturday and now own a 2-0 series lead.

On Tuesday on FS1, Colin Cowherd shared a unique perspective on the Nets and the clip can be seen in a post from The Herd below.

The Nets were 1-point favorites at home in Brooklyn against the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball