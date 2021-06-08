NBA Playoffs: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Predicts Clippers Jazz Series

The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Utah Jazz for Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Utah Jazz will host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their second-round series on Tuesday evening in Utah.

Shannon Sharpe of FS1 predicted on Undisputed on Tuesday that the Jazz will beat the Clippers in the series in seven games, and the clip of Sharpe making his prediction can be seen below from Undisputed.

The Jazz are 4.5-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 1 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball