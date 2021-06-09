NBA Playoffs: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts to Clippers Loss to Jazz In Game 1
The Los Angeles Clippers fell in Game 1 to the Jazz in Utah.
The Los Angeles Clippers are fresh off of their Game 7 win over the Mavericks in Los Angeles on Sunday.
On Tuesday, they began their series against the Utah Jazz and the final score in Game 1 was 112-109 Jazz over the Clippers.
On Wednesday morning, on FS1's Undisputed, Skip Bayless reacted to the game.
The clip from the show can be seen below from the Undisputed Twitter account.
The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.
