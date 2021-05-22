NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Hits Dagger to Send Steph Curry and Warriors Home

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies to a 117-112 win over the Warriors.

Not many people thought when the play-in tournament ended, potential 2021 NBA MVP Steph Curry would be sent home before the playoffs began.

However, after a 103-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Curry and the Warriors fell 117-112 in overtime on Friday to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

With less than five seconds left Morant hit a clutch shot to give the Grizzlies a 114-109 lead and seal the deal for the Grizzlies to win and the Warriors to be sent home.

The video of the incredible shot given the circumstances can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

