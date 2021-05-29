NBA Playoffs: Hawks Fans Chant Overrated to Knicks' Julius Randle at The Free Throw Line
Julius Randle has had a rough night for the Knicks in Game 3.
The Atlanta Hawks fans have a lot to be happy about during Game 3 against the New York Knicks.
The team is on track to beat the Knicks, and Julius Randle is seriously struggling from the field.
When he was at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, they chanted "overrated!" and the video can be seen below from The Atheltic's Chris Kirschner.
The Hawks were 4.5-point favorites for Game 3 over the Knicks, according to FanDuel.
